LaNelle Holland

Her earthly service completed Gladys (LaNelle) Kenney Holland received her heavenly reward on Feb. 6, 2021.
LaNelle was born on May 16, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the eldest daughter of the late James Robert Kenney and Mildred Louise McElreath Kenney Shepherd, raised by Mildred and William (Bill) Shepherd, also deceased.
In addition to her parents, LaNelle was also preceded in death by grandparents, Willie Claude and Nellie Mae McElreath; brothers, James Robert (Bob) Kenney, Stanley Kenney; sister, Dorothy Kenney; and grandson Casey Holland.
LaNelle is survived by her husband of 53 years, Perry S. Holland; their six children, Todd (Elaine) Holland, Mike (Shelia) Holland, Sunday (Stephen) Lovvorn, Shanon (James) Melson, Shea Holland, Summer (Ross) Hollon; sisters, Tammy Kenney Breitling, Vicki (Frankie) Yawn, Janice Shepherd (Christopher); brother, William (Billy) Shepherd; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two on the way, and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
LaNelle was educated in schools in both Florida and Georgia. She attended Sea Breeze High in Daytona, Florida, Gordon High in Atlanta, and Social Circle High in Social Circle, Georgia. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from West Georgia College (UWG) in 1984, and her master’s degree in Special Education from the same Institution in 1988.
LaNelle was an educator for 38 years, having worked in Hogansville, employed by The Coweta County Board of Education for two years. She then served as an educator employed by the Carroll County Board of Education as follows: six years as Lead teacher/facilitator, with the Burwell Adolescent Center, one year in a self-contained Special Education classroom, the remaining 29 years of her career as an educator were spent as the Hospital-Homebound coordinator for Carroll County Schools. She actually wrote the guidelines for homebound students that the State of Georgia currently uses. LaNelle’s illustrious service to education ended in 2019 as her second battle with cancer forced her to relinquish her passion for teaching.
LaNelle was an active member of several professional educators organizations including: CCAE — past president and recipient of the Carolyn Lee Little Exceptional Service Award in 2002, NEA/GAE Lifetime member, a member of the Board of Directors, and a member of PAGE. She served on various committees and held many offices with GAE. An active member of the NAACP, in 2004 she received the Education Champion Award from the Follow Me Foundation and the Political Action Award in 2018 in recognition of her loyal service and dedication to the community. She was a past president and treasurer of the Carroll County Democratic Party.
LaNelle was an advocate for workers’ rights, Women’s rights, and Civil Rights. She strived for the equality of all regardless of gender, sexual preference, or orientation, race, ethnicity, creed, or socio-economic status. LaNelle was especially honored when the Carrollton City Council voted unanimously to name a West Carrollton City Park (as proposed by former Council member Gerald Byrd), The Perry S. and LaNelle Kenney Holland Park in honor of their dedication to the youth of the city of Carrollton and surrounding area for over 50 years.
LaNelle, along with her husband, was a lifelong Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket and avid supporter of that institution for higher learning. Furthermore, she never met a beach that she didn’t love.
LaNelle Holland was a loving wife, mother, grandmother “Nana”, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a selfless giving person, who gave without hesitation or reservation, believing that God would always make a way. LaNelle never met a stranger, she loved unconditionally and she ultimately gave herself to her beloved savior Jesus Christ.
As per LaNelle’s wishes, her remains were cremated and the family will host a celebration of her amazing life next door to her home at the Whitesburg Recreation Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
The family of LaNelle Holland invite all who wish to celebrate her with us to honor us with your presence and help us pay tribute to the life of this wonderful lady! We ask all who choose to attend to please wear a mask and observe social distancing to the extent possible.
Melissa Parks Reece will officiate along with guest speaker Trent North. Any who so desire to speak are encouraged and will have an opportunity to do so.
