Landon Smith, 15, of Douglasville, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at
First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, 9190 Campbellton
St.
Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens, Mableton.
Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.