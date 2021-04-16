Lamarcus Dickerson, 26, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 9, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held
on Saturday, April
17, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
