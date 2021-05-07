Irving Lamar Alford Wilborn, known by many as “Dad,” 83, of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
He was born on June 14, 1937, in Griffin, Georgia. He was the son of the late Harold Wilborn and Jewel Wilborn.
He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Yaarab Shriners. He worked in finance consulting for many years before becoming self-employed.
His greatest love was traveling and his favorite place to visit was Las Vegas. Ask anyone who knew him, and they will tell you he lived everyday like it was his last and would do anything for anyone. He had the biggest heart!
Lamar is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maxine Thomas Wilborn; children, Craig (Kay) Wilborn, of Florida, Chris (Robin) Wilborn, of Clearwater, Florida, Lamar Wilborn, of Carrollton, Ken Wilborn, of Carrollton, Scott (Angela) Heath, of Carrollton, Pam (Chuck) Chadwick, of Carrollton, Lee (Tona) Heath, of Carrollton, Brandon Wilborn, of Panama City Beach, Florida; sister, Sandra Oliver, of Newnan, Georgia; niece, Sherrie Oliver Kemmerer, of Newnan; and the last living aunt, Betty Drew, of Gainesville, Georgia; along with 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jewel Wilborn; and brother-in-law, Louis Oliver.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Pat Heuer officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
