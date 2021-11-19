Lamar Hambrick, 62, of Decatur, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 3150 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta, Georgia.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
