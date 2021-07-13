L.H. McClure

Lloyd H. “Jack” McClure, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1930, in Hall County, Georgia, the son of the late Lloyd Nathan McClure and the late Bessie Webb Hendrix McClure.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean Conflict, and retired as a truck driver, having worked for 32 years with Ryder Truck Lines.
He leaves to cherish his memory sons, David McClure, of Carrollton, and Lloyd McClure, of Crossville, Tennessee; two daughters, Carol Beach, of Newnan, Georgia, and Barbara McClure, of Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren, April Eaves, Preston McClure and Paige Houston; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Crypt side services followed at 2 p.m. from West Georgia Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Van Brown officiating. Military honors and flag presentation were rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
