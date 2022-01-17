L.G. Vick, 84, of Bowdon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Mr. Vick was born in 1937 in Gilmer County, Georgia to the late John Chestley and Iowa Minerva Vick. He was retired from AT&T where he worked for over 40 years. Mr. Vick held many jobs and titles at AT&T, his last being a Cost Engineer. He was also a devoted member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in the Burwell Community of Carroll County and volunteered his time there serving on many boards and committees and as a member of the church choir.
Mr. Vick is survived by his wife, Sylvia Vick; his children and their spouses, David Wayne and Alice Vick, Dwayne Wesley Vick, William Alan and Trena Vick, and Teresa Lynn and Michael Peisher; his grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew (Christine), Sarah (Jared), Tabetha (Josh), Susan, and Courtney (Justin); his great-grandchildren, Isabel, Nora, Logan, Whitaker, Charles, Elliott, Elizabeth and Nathaniel; and his brother, Chester Ray Vick.
Funeral services for Mr. Vick will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The Rev. Blair Tolbert will officiate. Music will be provided by Mrs. Carol Windom. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
After the services and in accordance with his wishes, Mr. Vick’s body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make contributions in Mr. Vick's memory to Shiloh United Methodist Church (1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, 770-258-2255), the local Boy Scouts Troop (Boy Scouts Troop 138, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30116), or a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
