Laverel D. Whited, 100, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, 10 days before his 101st birthday.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1920, in Joppa, Alabama, to Henry Franklin Whited and Mary Carr Whited.
Mr. Whited leaves his wife Frances Patrick Whited, to whom he was married for 78 years. In addition, he leaves three children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Whited served in the U.S. Army in World War II. After completing his service, he graduated from Auburn University as a pharmacist. He then worked as a pharmacist for several years, eventually opening and working in his own pharmacies in Carrollton, Georgia.
He and his wife, Frances, led an exciting life filled with travel and adventure. After they retired, they sold their home and lived in a motorhome for about 10 years. They traveled to every state in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. Then they went to Canada, Europe, Egypt, Australia, and New Zealand. They spent winters in the Southwest United States and sometimes in Florida.
Mr. Whited learned all the technical skills required to keep the motorhome running at its best. He liked spending time maintaining and polishing it so that it always looked good.
Mr. and Mrs. Whited eventually settled down in Marietta, where they took great pleasure in creating a beautiful garden around their home. The backyard garden especially could easily have qualified for a feature article in Southern Living.
A service will be planned at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
