Mr. L.A. Dukes Jr. of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Mr. Dukes was
born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late
L.A. Dukes Sr. and Hattie Patterson Dukes. He attended Carrollton High School and played football under Coach Charlie Grisham. After high school,
he worked for Southwire and later went to work for the Carrollton Fire Department where
he became Fire Chief at the age of 40.
While at the fire department, he coached and played softball for the City of Carrollton. After retiring from the
fire department he owned and operated Dukes Upholstery
for over 20 years.
He was an avid hunter and a member of the Carrollton Bassmaster’s Club and Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Linda Wylene Redding Dukes; son, Chris Dukes; brother-in-law, Robert Redding; sisters-in-law, Edna Allen, Katherine Walker, JoAnn Jeffries, Elaine
Camp, Angie Dukes, and several nieces
and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mozelle and the Rev. Hulett Chandler, Gaynelle and James Yates and Laura Dukes; brothers
and sister-in-law, Earl and Sarah Dukes, Jerry Dukes and Terry Dukes. The family would like to give special thanks
to his caregiver,
Karen Dameron, for all of the compassionate care she provided.
A celebration of
life for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Due to the service being held at a later date, the family
asks that in lieu of flowers donations
be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA
30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
