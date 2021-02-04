Kiszy Anne Robinson, 77, of Lithonia, Georgia, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
There will be a private service on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.