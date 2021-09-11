Ms. Kimberly Lynn Carroll, 55, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
She was born on April 19, 1966, in Villa Rica, Georgia, to the late Norma Eaves Carroll and the late W.C. Carroll. In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Carroll.
She made the most important decision in her life as a young girl when she asked Jesus into her heart. Then, God led her to become a nurse. She helped countless people at work and privately in her calling.
Her nephews, niece, their families, my husband and I were her world! I heard a very wise lady say something very profound once.... “No matter how much time you have with a loved one before he/she passes, if you get to say everything you want to say, it will never seem like enough.” The reason is because we are eternal beings that weren’t created to go through separation from each other. The separation is going to be so hard, my dear sister. We love you and already miss you so, so much. We are going to honor your memory and are so thankful that we will be together again..... for eternity.
Kim leaves to cherish her memories, her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Chuck Fields, of Sevierville, Tennessee; niece, Rebekah (Matt) Korff; and nephews, Charlie (Savannah) Fields, and Bailey Fields. Also surviving are her great-nieces and great-nephews, Hazel, Canyon, Elli and Chloe, as well as other family and many friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Kim Carroll were conducted on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church with eulogy provided by her nephews Charlie and Bailey Fields. The family received friends from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment followed in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin McAdams officiating.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Carroll family.
