Ms. Khristine Angeline Rice, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
She was born Sept. 28, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Morrow Jr. and Mrs. Sandra Barnes.
Ms.Rice was one who loved all, especially her family. She had a heart more full of love than most realized and would always encourage you to chase your dreams.
When not spending time with her family, you would find her with her beloved animals whom most would say were also considered her children.
She was a daughter, a mother and a grandmother.
Her survivors include her mother, Sandra Barnes, of Carrollton; her children and their spouses, Raymond Peralta, of Carrollton, Jessica and Matthew Decker, of Villa Rica, Samantha Morrow and Rocky Hernandez, of California and Brittany and Tony Wyatt, of Temple; and her grandchildren, Dakotah, Liam, Ava, Robert James “RJ”, Ryleigh, Tate and Michael.
As per her wishes, Ms. Rice was cremated and a family-planned memorial service will take place at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.