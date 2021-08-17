Khia Ann Thomas died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service
will be on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 2
p.m. from the chapel
of Almon Funeral
Home.
Due to COVID-19 the family asks that those in attendance please wear a mask.
Interment will be in Old Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.
com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
