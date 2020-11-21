Funeral service for Khalil Ahmed of Decatur, Georgia, will be on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the national cemetery in Monroe, Louisiana. 71202
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- County denies quarry developer building permit for Whitesburg project
- UWG student hopes to earn tuition Dr Pepper challenge
- Carroll County COVID-19 cases remain high
- No additional ballots added to presidential race in Carroll County, statewide audit results say
- Special unit will respond to psychiatric crises
- Students' final grades won't be impacted by standard exams
- School board approves $9M project to build new home for the VR Wildcats
- Carrollton council unanimously approves SPLOST intergovernmental agreement
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sought in VR bank robbery
- Police say man shot over marijuana debt
- Carroll remains on high transmission list
- Man charged in Tallapoosa slaying
- Man charged after shooting incident on UWG campus
- Bremen internet provider could start first phase of broadband expansion in Carroll and Heard in early 2021
- 'Outbreak' of hepatitis A reported in Carroll County.
- Bowdon High School graduate named Georgia Country Overall Artist of Year
- Meredith Barr
- Carroll election officials finish hand recount of presidential ballots
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.