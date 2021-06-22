Kevin Lee Raines,

63, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, June 12,

2021.

Memorial service

will be conducted

on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Heights Baptist Church,

525 Sandhill Hickory Level Road in Carrollton, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home, Inc.,

and Cremation

Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.

