Kevin Lee Raines,
63, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, June 12,
2021.
Memorial service
will be conducted
on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Heights Baptist Church,
525 Sandhill Hickory Level Road in Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home, Inc.,
and Cremation
Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
