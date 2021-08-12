Kenya Chantel
Gates, 24, of Villa
Rica, Georgia, died
on Sunday, Aug. 8,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 13,
2021, from 6 p.m.
until 8 p.m. The family respectfully ask each person attending
the visitation and
funeral service to
wear a mask.
The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 14,
2021, at 2 p.m.
Following the
service and in accordance
with the wishes of
her parents, Kenya
will be cremated.
Immediately
following the service
the repast will be
held at the home of Anthony and Trinity Holiday at 218 Lake Paradise Road in Villa Rica.
To send condolences to the family visit
www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.