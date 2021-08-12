Kenya Chantel

Gates, 24, of Villa

Rica, Georgia, died

on Sunday, Aug. 8,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 13,

2021, from 6 p.m.

until 8 p.m. The family respectfully ask each person attending

the visitation and

funeral service to

wear a mask.

The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 14,

2021, at 2 p.m.

Following the

service and in accordance

with the wishes of

her parents, Kenya

will be cremated.

Immediately

following the service

the repast will be

held at the home of Anthony and Trinity Holiday at 218 Lake Paradise Road in Villa Rica.

To send condolences to the family visit

www.jcollinsfuneral

home.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenya Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.