Kenny Owens

William Kenneth “Kenny” Howard Owens, 43, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born on April 30, 1978, in Carrollton, Georgia, son to the late Lonnie Preston Owens Jr. and Kathryn Wise Owens.
Kenny was a 1996 graduate of Mt. Zion High School.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Kathryn; children, Skylar Owens, Dakota Owens (Daisy Hernandez), and Savannah and Scott Thompson; grandchildren, Cybella Thompson and Cayden Thompson; sister, Miannesha Owens; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Gennifer Owens; niece, Andrea Owens; and nephew, Matthew Owens Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Tim Webb officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes the body will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses on his obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.