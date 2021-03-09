Kenneth Wayne Tucker, 78, of Temple, Georgia, died on Friday, March 5, 2021.
No services are planned at this time. A tribute video is available for viewing from the Jay Collins Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
