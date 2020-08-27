Kenneth F. “Kenny B.” Taylor, Jr., 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late-Kenneth Taylor, Sr., and the late-Bonnie Charles Tompkins.
Survivors include his wife, Buffy Taylor; children, Chelsea Taylor of Winston, Georgia, Lisa Taylor (James White) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Brandy & Michael King of Florida; sisters, Cathy Langson of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Tracy Pierce of Rockford, Illinois; brother, James McMaster of Rockford, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Brayden, Alice, Elijah, Anna, and Cayden.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
