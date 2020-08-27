Kenneth Taylor

Kenneth F. “Kenny B.” Taylor, Jr., 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late-Kenneth Taylor, Sr., and the late-Bonnie Charles Tompkins.

Survivors include his wife, Buffy Taylor; children, Chelsea Taylor of Winston, Georgia, Lisa Taylor (James White) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Brandy & Michael King of Florida; sisters, Cathy Langson of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Tracy Pierce of Rockford, Illinois; brother, James McMaster of Rockford, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Brayden, Alice, Elijah, Anna, and Cayden.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth F. Taylor, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.