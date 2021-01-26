Kenneth Pate

Kenneth Randol Pate, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Whitesburg, Georgia, the son of the late Buford Franklin Pate and the late Eula Christine Taylor Pate.
He graduated from Whitesburg High School. He worked for many years with Douglas & Lomason and later became the founder of Town & Country Wrecker Service, and was employed with SLM. He was a faithful member of Happy Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Inez” Estep Pate, and a brother-in-law, Darrell Smith.
Survivors include his fiancé, Beverly Shoemake, of Roopville, Georgia; son, Greg and Jan Pate, of Whitesburg; daughters, Adrianna and Gary Braun, of Dallas, Georgia, Melissa and Tracy Jacobs, of Carrollton, and Larissa and Gary Hemrick of Whitesburg; sister, Brenda Smith, of Carrollton; brother, Terry and Dean Pate, of Whitesburg; children by heart, Billy and Anne Harp, and Tom and Karen Horihan; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Happy Hill Baptist Church with Min. Randy Knight officiating. Music will be rendered by Joshawa Arnell and Judy and Alvin Hunnicutt. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Joshawa Arnell, Jarrett Arnell, Jacob Richards, Jeffrey Richards, Randy Hemrick, and Nick Hemrick. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
