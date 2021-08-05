Kenneth Edwin
Mills, 53, of Villa
Rica, Georgia, died
on Sunday, Aug. 1,
2021.
A celebration of life service will be held
on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers donations may be
made to the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, Inc.,
P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, GA 30112
or the American
Legion Post #1431790, Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
