Kenneth Edwin

Mills, 53, of Villa

Rica, Georgia, died

on Sunday, Aug. 1,

2021.

A celebration of life service will be held

on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers donations may be

made to the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, Inc.,

P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, GA 30112

or the American

Legion Post #1431790, Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.

Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.