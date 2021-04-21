Kenneth Brown

Kenneth Loy Brown, 72, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, April 18,
2021.
He was born on April 29, 1948, in Forsyth, County,
son of the late Jasper Leon Brown and
the late Annie Lou Waters Brown.
He worked as a brick mason for
more than 50 years and the last seven years he worked
for North Georgia Turf. He had a very strong work ethic.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in
his vegetable garden and riding his John Deere tractor.
In addition to
his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Pilcher Brown; sisters, Catherine Wade and Beverly Brown; brother, Euvene Brown; paternal grandparents, Marion and Amanda Brown; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Margaret
Waters; and sister-in-law,
Helen Brown.
He is survived by his children, Jeffery and Heather Brown, of Franklin, Charity Brown, of Douglasville, and Mycha Brown, of Franklin; sister and brother-in-law, Caroleen and Watson Hester, of Douglasville; brothers, Elwood Brown, and Dennis Brown, both of Franklin; two grandchildren,
Hailey Williams
and Olivia Brown; and great-grandchild, Rylee McCormick.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In keeping with
the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the visitation and there will be no service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.