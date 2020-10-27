Mr. Willie “Kenneth” Brook, 86, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1934, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Andrew Vinson Brook and the late Bessie Boyd Brook. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from Buffalo Rock, where he had worked as a warehouse manager for 22 years. He was a member of the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, and served as a deacon for 44 years at Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Holt; and two brothers, Lee Brook and Garland Brook.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Uzza Roberts Brook; daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie and Tim Lashley and Kathy and Tommy Hill, all of Bowdon, Georgia; son, Keith Brook, also of Bowdon; two grandchildren, Joshua and Lindsey Collins and Cody and Kristy Gulledge; three great-grandchildren: Kimbrell Collins, Mallex Collins, and Emma Gulledge; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Corinth Missionary Baptist Church on Dot Road in Bowdon with Bro. Ken Bowman, Bro. Gary Stewart, and Bro. Doug Weaver officiating. The body will be placed in state at the church at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Steve Norton, Eddie Norton, Cody Gulledge, Joshua Collins, Mike Norton, and Barry Jiles. The honorary pallbearers will be Kimbrell Collins, Mallex Collins, and Emma Gulledge. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
