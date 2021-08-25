Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Mark Harris, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Ken was born on Jan. 19, 1960, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Velvin Eidson Harris and Syble Woodard Harris. He was a 1978 graduate and star football player at Central High School. He worked as a carpenter and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his parents Velvin and Syble Harris; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Cindy Harris, Tim and April Harris; nieces, Mandy (Jim) Baeumel, Brooke Minis; nephew, Brian (Jennifer) Harris; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jarod Harris.
Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private service at a later date and in accordance with his wishes his body was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.