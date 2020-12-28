Kelly Jo Krom, 55, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1965, in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of the late Arthur Daniel Krom and the late Lucy Marie Kelly Krom. She graduated from Arlington High School and attended Bosie College, where she studied horticulture. Prior to moving to Georgia, she worked for the Lutheran Care Center, as a Nurse’s Aide for 28 years. Most recently, she had worked for Diamond Crystal in Bremen, Georgia. She loved the beach and gardening; and her beautiful smile could light up any room.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Valerie Frick and brother, Daniel Roscoe Krom.
Survivors include her fiancé, Michael Harvey and sister, Cindy Mari.
Services will be held from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Michael Harvey, Gino Mari, Joe Mari, Rodney Baskin, Marty Gras, and Barry Kelly.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, Dec. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
