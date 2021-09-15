Cameron “Keith” Sheppard, 53, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1968, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of Cameron Eugene Sheppard and the late Shirley Addis Pope Sheppard.
He was a Central High School graduate. Keith was a very hard worker and had earned his title as president of Service Electric Company.
Aside from enjoying his job and fellow employees, better known as his work family, he cherished the time he got to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He would get his grandchildren to sleep by taking them riding on the tractor.
He found enjoyment in boating, deep sea fishing, floating the creek, and swimming.
He and his family traveled to many places over the world and met a lot of people along the way. He would give lectures and according to him, “he was always right.” He never met a stranger and if he came across your path more than once, he would always ask you about your salvation and whether or not your name was written in the Lambs Book of Life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Hershel North.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela North Sheppard, of Franklin; his father, Cameron Eugene Sheppard, of Franklin; his children, Jeffery and Shealyn Norton, Brady Sheppard and Blair Baldwin, and Joshua Sheppard; grandchildren, Chase Norton, Brylor Sheppard, Kayden Norton, and MaKinlyn Norton; sisters, Aerica and Brad Jones; niece, Amber and Ray Clayton; nephew, Brandon and Morgan Jones; mother-in-law, Retha Sue Adams; a number of “adopted” children; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Martin & Hightower with Bro. Keith Runels officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with his SEC family serving as honorary pallbearers. Music will be rendered by Brent Janney.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
