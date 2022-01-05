Mr. Thomas Keith Robinson, 62, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021.
He was born on May 16, 1959, to Avis Mize Robinson and the late Jimmy Ray Robinson.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bruce Buttram.
Keith worked as a truck driver for over 40 years. He was also a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Avis Robinson, of Bowdon; son, Seth Robinson; and sister, Waneda Robinson,
of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Estes officiating. Music was provided by Michael Brown. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Bernard Robinson, Anthony Robinson, Ken Thompson, Randal Ward, John Sanders, Albert Collins, David Parmer and Michael Brown. Interment followed in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
