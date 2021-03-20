Kedrick Jaymone Thomas Jr., 23 of Temple, Georgia, died on March 12, 2021.
Viewing and funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Overcomers Christian Center, 3193 S. Van Wert Road in Villa Rica, Georgia. His viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon and funeral service from noon to 1 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, the family requests that everyone wear a mask during the viewing and the fun service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton, GA 30117, 770-832-9059.
