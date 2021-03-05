Ms. Kay Camp Greenway, 75, of Doraville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born April 23, 1945, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Benjamin Camp Sr. and the late Mrs. Mary Nell Brannon Camp. Ms. Greenway was employed by General Motors as an assembly line worker and her boys were her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Greenway was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Williams, and her brother, Ben Camp.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Lamar Greenway and Ginnie Dover of Cumming, Bobby and Angela Greenway of Suwanee, and Alan and Dina Greenway of Loganville; her long-time love and companion of 34 wonderful years, Gerald “Poppy” Davis; her sister, Sandra Horn of Cumming; her sister-in-law, Ann Camp of Roswell; her brother, Jack Camp Sr. of Bremen; three grandchildren; and eight surviving and four deceased nieces and nephews.
Private services for immediate family will be conducted for Ms. Greenway.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Kay Camp Greenway to the Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
