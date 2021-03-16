Katie Moore Clay, 89, of Villa Rica, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A small graveside service will be arranged for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choosing.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.