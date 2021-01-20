Kathy Steiding

Kathy Sticher Steiding, 57, of Roopville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
She was born on May 22, 1963, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter to the late Rhuel Sticher and Reba Harris Sticher. She worked in production control at Sony for more than 20 years. She enjoyed reading, loved her 5 dogs, and had a passion for photography.
She is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Johnnie Steiding, of Roopville; her special cousin, Lynn Broome, who loved and cared for her in her final days; brothers, Rudel Sticher (Mary Ann), Mandel Sticher, Wendel Sticher, and Raydel Sticher; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, all of whom she loved very much.
Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Clem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Powers officiating. Pallbearers will be Braidyn Hutcheson, Kenny Jennings, Jimmy Sticher, Keith Harris, JT Harris, and Rodney Jennings.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. The family requests ALL guests to wear a mask and please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
