Kathy Sims, 45, of Heflin, Alabama, formally of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sept. 25, 2021.
Ffuneral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. (Georgia time) at Walker funeral home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery Wedowee, Alabama.
Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Walker funeral home Chapel in Carrollton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Georgia time). For the safety of the family and others, everyone attending must wear a mask to the viewing and funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to:Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA; 770-832-9059.
