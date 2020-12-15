Kathy Sherrill

Kathy Harris Sherrill, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, following a very courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on July 6, 1950, in Ranburne, Alabama, the daughter of the late J. A. “Junior” Harris and the late Irene Walker Harris.
She graduated from Ranburne High School and attended Jacksonville State University. Kathy spent her working career in banking, having worked for West Georgia National Bank and retired from SunTrust Bank with 25 years of service. She re-entered the banking field and worked until her retirement in 2019. She was a long-time member of Shiloh Methodist Church, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, James “Ray” Sherrill of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi Sherrill Ray and husband, Scott, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, James “Kerry” Sherrill and wife, Kelly, of Augusta, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Sandra Harris of Ranburne, and Steve and Karen Harris of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Nathaniel “Nathan” Ray, Sarah Kathryn Ray, Micah Ray, Sawyer Sherrill, and Hannah Grace Sherrill; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. from the Arbor of Shiloh Methodist Church in the Burwell Community, with the Rev. Blair Tolbert and the Rev. Jeremy Harris officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the Arbor from 3 p.m. until the hour of service.
For those who were unable to attend the service, the video may be viewed on her obituary page at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
