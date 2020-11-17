Kathy DeLoach

Kathy Eady DeLoach, 59, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
She was born on July 21, 1961, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Louise Moore Eady and the late Charles Lyndall Eady.
She was a 1979 Central High School graduate, was employed for 41 years as a billing analyst with Tanner Medical Center, and was a member of Veal Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Louise Moore Eady, she is survived by her children, Timothy Jake DeLoach and Cody Thomas DeLoach, both of Riverside, Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-law, David & Faye Eady, of Roopville, and Tim & Brenda Eady of Carrollton, Georgia; nieces and nephew, Tyler & Kate Eady, and Lyndi & Mathew Teague; and great-nieces and -nephew: Maddie & Paisley Eady and Knox Teague.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Veal Baptist Church with the Rev. Ralph Caldwell and the Rev. Wesley Boatman officiating. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Dr. Stephen Peeples presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Tyler Eady, Mathew Teague, Daune Marlow, Jimmy Cook, Brian McLeod, and Jerry Rowe. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.