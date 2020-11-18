Mrs. Kathy Diane Harmon Arnell,

60, of Whitesburg,

passed away Nov.

12, 2020.

Her funeral

services were on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the

Rev. Russell Arrington officiating. Interment followed in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery.

The family accepted guests on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Arnell was born on March 27, 1960, in Fulton

County to the late Donald Autry

Harmon and Wanita Scott Camp.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

As the pastor’s wife

she had a deep

love for her church family. She served as the youth Sunday School teacher and was a positive example of a

Christian for her students.

She loved her dogs and liked to spend time outdoors enjoying God’s creation.

Times spent

with her family

were precious to

her. She especially liked to cook a homemade meal

for everyone.

Her biscuits were

always one of the highlights of every gathering.

Survivors include her husband, Pastor Donald Arnell, of Whitesburg; two daughters, Lisa Norbury (Vikki),

of Alabama, and

Emily Arnell, of Whitesburg; two

sons, Barry Arnell,

of Whitesburg,

and Brian Arnell (Felicia), of Carrollton; grandchildren,

Seth, Josh, Alyssa, Briana, Kaitlin, Savannah, Lucas, Kyla, Tori, Kalob,

and Treylan; three sisters, Rita Bush, Jessica Camp, and Crystal Harmon;

four brothers,

Danny Harmon,

Mark Harmon, Anthony Harmon,

and Kerry Harmon; and a number of

other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Harmon.

Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stutts

funeralhome.com.

Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge

of arrangements.

