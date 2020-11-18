Mrs. Kathy Diane Harmon Arnell,
60, of Whitesburg,
passed away Nov.
12, 2020.
Her funeral
services were on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the
Rev. Russell Arrington officiating. Interment followed in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery.
The family accepted guests on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Arnell was born on March 27, 1960, in Fulton
County to the late Donald Autry
Harmon and Wanita Scott Camp.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
As the pastor’s wife
she had a deep
love for her church family. She served as the youth Sunday School teacher and was a positive example of a
Christian for her students.
She loved her dogs and liked to spend time outdoors enjoying God’s creation.
Times spent
with her family
were precious to
her. She especially liked to cook a homemade meal
for everyone.
Her biscuits were
always one of the highlights of every gathering.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Donald Arnell, of Whitesburg; two daughters, Lisa Norbury (Vikki),
of Alabama, and
Emily Arnell, of Whitesburg; two
sons, Barry Arnell,
of Whitesburg,
and Brian Arnell (Felicia), of Carrollton; grandchildren,
Seth, Josh, Alyssa, Briana, Kaitlin, Savannah, Lucas, Kyla, Tori, Kalob,
and Treylan; three sisters, Rita Bush, Jessica Camp, and Crystal Harmon;
four brothers,
Danny Harmon,
Mark Harmon, Anthony Harmon,
and Kerry Harmon; and a number of
other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Harmon.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stutts
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge
of arrangements.
