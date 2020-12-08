Kathryn “Kathie” Grace LeSueur Bollen, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020.
Kathie was born on April 22, 1960, in Isle of Jersey, U.K., the daughter of Margaret Luce Crook and the late Leslie LeSueur.
She worked in human resources at Direct Intermodal and was of the Methodist faith. She will forever be remembered as the world’s greatest grandmother “Nano.”
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Troy Bollen; mother, Margaret Luce Crook; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jessica Porter; stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, Bobby and Loraina Bollen, Jesse and Tiffany Bollen; grandchildren, Camden, Adaliad, Chase, Reese and Peyton; sister, Linda Podolsky and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her father she was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Martin.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Sister Brenda Jane Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockmart, Georgia, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Chase Bollen, Patrick Folds, Jon Padolsky, Dexter Putman, Tripp Jackson, Kenny Bollen and Jon Blackmore.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
