Kathryn “Kathie” Grace LeSueur Bollen, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockmart, Georgia, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
