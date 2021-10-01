Mrs. Kathleen Conger Murphy, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
According to her wishes her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held by her family on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at her residence, 852 Liberty Church Road, Carrollton.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
