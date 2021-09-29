Ms. Karen Darlene Jordan Falwell, 48, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1972, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Robert Earl Jordan, Jr. and the late Mrs. Mary Ann Denney Jordan.
Ms. Falwell worked as a housekeeping specialist at Dollywood Smokey Mountain Cabins. She enjoyed several different nicknames, including “the butterscotch lady.” She was kind hearted and loved by her family very much.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William “Billy” Jordan; and her nephew, Larry Harrison.
Ms. Falwell is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Ron Allerton, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, and Jeanette and Jack Barrett, of Temple; nieces, Amanda Smallwood, Carla Harrison, Hannah Lawrence and Ashley Lawrence; and nephew, William Lawrence; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
