Julius Lee “Jay” Caldwell III was born into Heaven on Aug. 6, 2021.

He is survived by his loving parents, Jessy Lee Brown and Julius Lee Caldwell II.

In addition to his parents, Baby Jay is survived by his maternal grandparents, Mike and Julie

Brown; paternal grandparents, Cheryl and Julius Caldwell

Sr., and Tabitha Caldwell; brothers, Adrian Julian Hudson and Ju’zuel Lennox Caldwell; uncle, Cody Brown; aunts, Kyla Johnson, Angela

Kierra Caldwell, and Akila Shackleford.

He is also survived

by great-grandparents, great-aunts and -uncles and numerous cousins.

The family will

hold a private graveside service on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at West Georgia Memorial Park. Brother Keith Horsley will officiate.

“You were just too perfect for this old world.”

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-high

tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

