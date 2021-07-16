Julie White

Julie Seale White, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Mrs. White was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Aug.
9, 1947, the daughter of the late James Schroeder and
Juanita Seale Schroeder.
She was a graduate of Hewett-Trussville High School and Jacksonville State University where she was a member of the Marching Southerners.
Mrs. White was a retired educator having taught in several school systems in
Georgia.
She was a faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church and the Friendship
II Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her husband, Chris White; daughters
and sons-in-law, Shelley and Rod Leopard, of Springville, Alabama, Shannon and Todd Grates, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Wil and Katie Leopard, Lynsey Leopard and great-grandchild, Harper Leopard.
The family will receive friends at Roopville Road Baptist Church on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating and Tim Jackson providing
the music.
Pallbearers will be Todd Metcalf, Rhett Metcalf, Allen White, Todd Grates, Rod Leopard and Chris White.
Interment will
be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
