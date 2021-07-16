Julie White

Julie Seale White, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Mrs. White was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Aug.

9, 1947, the daughter of the late James Schroeder and

Juanita Seale Schroeder.

She was a graduate of Hewett-Trussville High School and Jacksonville State University where she was a member of the Marching Southerners.

Mrs. White was a retired educator having taught in several school systems in

Georgia.

She was a faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church and the Friendship

II Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her husband, Chris White; daughters

and sons-in-law, Shelley and Rod Leopard, of Springville, Alabama, Shannon and Todd Grates, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Wil and Katie Leopard, Lynsey Leopard and great-grandchild, Harper Leopard.

The family will receive friends at Roopville Road Baptist Church on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating and Tim Jackson providing

the music.

Pallbearers will be Todd Metcalf, Rhett Metcalf, Allen White, Todd Grates, Rod Leopard and Chris White.

Interment will

be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Julie White, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Friday, July 16, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Friday, July 16, 2021
2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.