Julia Neely

Julia Francis Preston Neely, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
“Mama Julia” (as she was known to family and friends) was born on Aug. 27, 1929, in Carrollton. She was the daughter of the late Radford and Ophelia Pearce of Mt. Zion, Georgia.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-laws, Julianna and Tom McConnell, Karen and Mike Johnson; granddaughter and husband, Shea and Mike Cocklereece; grandsons, Preston Haliburton, Nick Johnson, Michael Johnson (Olivia), Thomas McConnell (Yahna); sister, Mickey Hardegree; sister-in-laws, Betty Lynch and Carol Argo; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and two great, great-grandsons.
Mama Julia is preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Preston, and her mother and father, Ophelia and Rad Pearce.
Interment will be at New Hope Methodist Church in Carrollton, Ga. at a later private ceremony.
A celebration of Mama Julia’s life was held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Kings Chapel in Carrollton. The family received guests at 3 p.m. followed by the celebration service at 4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Preston Haliburton, Thomas McConnell, Michael Johnson, Nick Johnson, John Cocklereece, Joe Cocklereece, Hunter Johnson and Easton Johnson.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to The Carroll County Training Center in Carrollton.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
