Julia Cathleen ‘Cathy’ McWhorter, of Bremen, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Feb. 11, 1964, daughter of the late James Edward and Charlsie Posey McWhorter.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol
and Gene Hughes,
of Bremen, and Camille and Ted Hudson, of Temple; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Keith Driskell, Jon and Sunshine Smith,
Chris and Nelly Hudson, Kayla and Matt Gentry; great-nieces and nephews, Carolyn Cook, Casey Cook, Cati Smith, Jordan Gentry, Lucas Gentry, Halle Gentry, Grier Smith, Jonathan Smith, Tristan Hudson, Gabriel Hudson, Cameron Morgan and Hayley Morgan; and great-great nieces and nephews, Olivia Pineda, Isabella Pineda and Greyson Smith.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Poseyville United Methodist Church.
Services will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the church with the Rev. Jon Smith and Reverend Franciso Artley officiating. Casey Cook, Grier Smith, Jonathan Smith, Cory Smith, Chuck Green and Matthew Gentry will serve as pallbearers.
