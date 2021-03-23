Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.