JuJuan “JuJu” Thomas Prater, 66, of Waco, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Fulton County, Georgia, to the late James Franklin Thomas and the late Barbara Ann Lawson Thomas. Neva worked as a floral designer at the Prater Touch Florist for 20 years and was a retired designer in the fabric department at Hobby Lobby in Carrollton, Georgia. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis W. Prater Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Sherrie Prater Jr. of Villa Rica, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, August and Shane House of Waco; brother, James Franklin Thomas Jr. of Tallapoosa, Georgia; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. The funeral was held on Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home with the Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. Interment was at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Tyler Rouzee, Al Abercrombie, Shane House, Steve Morton and Eddie Gore serving as pall bearers.
