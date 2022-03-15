Judy Croft

Judy Lane Croft, 76, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Mrs. Croft was born on Sept. 27, 1945, in Atlanta to the late Myrl and Sybil Daniel Yates. She was a homemaker and a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayla Pollard; her sister, Susan Yates; and her brothers, Jack and Mary Yates.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Croft Sr.; her children, Karla and Clifton Bagby, Ronnie Croft Jr., and Shannon and Nichole Croft; her grandchildren, Blu Pollard, Sheena Adam, Shasta Carroll, Heath Croft, Meagan Croft, Tyler Croft, Dusty Croft, Josh Croft, Nick Davison and Stefan Zeggert; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. The Rev. Darnell Teal, the Rev. Keith Runels, and the Rev. Johnny Simpson will officiate. Music will be rendered by Julie Kelly and Tabbie Huff. Pallbearers will be Caleb Pollard, Justin Yates, Jeremiah Yates, Danny Daniel, Rocky Pollard and Jamie Pollard. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 13, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
