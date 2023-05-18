Mrs. Judy Boyd Rodriguez, age 66, of Villa Rica passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 6-8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

