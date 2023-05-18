Mrs. Judy Boyd Rodriguez, age 66, of Villa Rica passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 5:00 pm
Mrs. Judy Boyd Rodriguez, age 66, of Villa Rica passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 6-8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Allen officiating.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
