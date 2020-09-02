Mrs. Judy Anglemyer, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. She was 82.
Mrs. Anglemyer was born on April 9, 1938, in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was retired from Sony Music in Carrollton where she worked in production.
She was preceded in death, by her husband, Larry Anglemyer.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Daniel, Jr., and Lisa Ives, of Buchanan, Georgia, George and Marti Ives of Orange Park, Florida, and Tina and George Vredenburgh of Attica, Indiana; her grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron J. and Jamie Vredenburgh, Anthony K. and Kaylei Vredenburgh, Faith Ives, Ryan D. Ives, Steven P. Ives, and Mathew Ives; her great-grandchildrn, Carter I. Vrendenburgh and Gracelyn M. Vredenburgh.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Ken Bowman will officiate. Pallbearers will be Faith Ives, Ryan Ives, Aaron Vredenburgh, Anthony Vredenburgh, Carter Vredenburgh, and Micheal Mesch. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Prior to the funeral services on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.