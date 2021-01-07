Judson Bell

Mr. Judson David Bell, 85, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Judson David Bell was born on May 2, 1935, to William Theodore Bell and Rachel Hipp Bell in Roopville, Georgia. Growing up, he and his siblings always helped their daddy on the farm, and these chores created the basis of many stories that will live on in Roopville lore, such as the story of the cow’s tail on the barn roof.
Judson graduated from Roopville High School and served in the army after high school. He married the great love of his life, Nancy Beavers Bell, in 1963. He worked 30 years for Georgia Power and retired in 1990, and his participation in Georgia Power Ambassadors has always been a source of enjoyment and pride.
Although he and Nancy did not have children, he showered love on his nephew and niece and treated them as his own, and their children as his own grandchildren.
Always leading with a servant’s heart, Judson was eager to serve and support his community. He served many years as a deacon at Roopville Baptist Church and served at times on the City Council of Roopville. His visitation ministry with several local nursing homes was a joy for him, faithfully carried out for many years. He befriended and faithfully visited many nursing home residents who had no one else, and he consistently brought treats, set up and filled bird feeders outside of windows, and dressed up as Santa every year for the residents, even leading a men’s choir at one of the homes. When the onset of the pandemic in our area closed the nursing homes for visitation, he continued faithfully filling and maintaining the bird feeders and residents watched for him through the windows.
He enjoyed golfing with friends over the years, and, always a patriot at heart, he loved dressing up as Uncle Sam to lead the parade every year at the Roopville Homecoming Festival and 17 years in the Carrollton Fourth of July Parade.
He believed in kindness towards everyone he met and always had a smile and a story for any occasion.
Judson Bell passed from this life at home on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and his family, his church, and his community will miss him terribly.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy B. Bell; brother, William Theodore (Judy) Bell Jr.; niece, Rachel (Adam) Walker; nephew, Alton Lee (Danyell) Markham Jr.; great-nieces and -nephews, Ivan Markham, Linda Markham, Alura Markham, Markham Walker. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Bell Markham, and Trudy Smith Healy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Webb and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Roopville City Cemetery with the Rev. Cecil Davis officiating and American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Baptist Church, 18 Old Franklin St., Roopville, GA 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
