Judson David Bell, 85, of Roopville, Georgia, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Inurnment will be held in the Roopville City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
