Judson David Bell, 85, of Roopville, Georgia, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Inurnment will be held in the Roopville City Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Judson Bell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Friday, January 8, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 8
Memorial Service
Friday, January 8, 2021
11:00AM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.