Judith Ann Smith, 86, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service in Parrish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Outreach, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
